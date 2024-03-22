China, Honduras hold 4th round of FTA negotiations

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The fourth round of negotiations on the China-Honduras Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The two countries have conducted comprehensive and in-depth consultations on fields such as trade in goods, trade in services, investment and rules, and have made positive progress, according to the ministry.

China and Honduras established diplomatic relations in March 2023. The two countries began discussions on the FTA on July 4, 2023 and signed an early harvest arrangement for the bilateral FTA last month.

