China condemns slander against Hong Kong's Safeguarding National Security Bill

Xinhua) 10:58, March 21, 2024

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China strongly deplores and firmly opposes individual countries and organizations' slandering and smear against the Safeguarding National Security Bill of Hong Kong, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday unanimously passed the safeguarding national security bill, which has become the ordinance. It is a milestone for the HKSAR in fulfilling its constitutional duty as stipulated under Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law.

The Safeguarding National Security Bill of Hong Kong draws on the experience of similar legislation in other countries and will help the HKSAR to better balance its development and security, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular news briefing.

"With high-level security guarantee, we are fully confident in Hong Kong achieving high-quality development and high-standard opening up, and we are fully confident in the sound implementation of 'one country, two systems' in the long run and Hong Kong's stability and thriving development," Lin said.

He stressed the Chinese government's unwavering resolve in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing "one country, two systems," and in opposing any external interference in Hong Kong's affairs.

"Any attacks and smears against the Safeguarding National Security Bill will not have their way and are doomed to failure," Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)