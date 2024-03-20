Hong Kong enters new chapter in safeguarding national security: central gov't office for safeguarding national security

Xinhua) 10:22, March 20, 2024

HONG KONG, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday unanimously passed the safeguarding national security bill, setting a milestone for Hong Kong's long-term stability, the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR said.

A spokesperson for the office said the completion of the legislation marked the successful completion of the legislative work on Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law, which has been delayed for nearly 27 years.

According to the HKSAR's law-making process, when a bill has been given three readings, it becomes an ordinance enacted by the LegCo. The Safeguarding National Security Ordinance will be gazetted and take effect on March 23.

The spokesperson said the legislation was a major landmark work of the HKSAR in implementing the constitutional responsibilities and obligations stipulated in the HKSAR Basic Law, the relevant decisions of the National People's Congress and the national security law in Hong Kong, and further improving the legal system and enforcement mechanism of the HKSAR for safeguarding national security. It has a solid legal basis and urgent practical needs.

The spokesperson said that the legislative procedure of the ordinance was rigorous and procedure-based, taking into account the balance between safeguarding national security, protecting rights and freedoms, and economic development, which was in line with international law and international common practice.

The ordinance and the national security law in Hong Kong complement each other, effectively plugging the loopholes in the HKSAR's laws on safeguarding national security and building a solid barrier for safeguarding national security.

The spokesperson pointed out that with the implementation of the ordinance, the acts and activities of a small number of people that endanger national security will be prevented, stopped and punished according to law, and the majority of Hong Kong people and international investors will benefit from it.

The spokesperson said that the office will continue to perform its duties firmly according to law, fully support the HKSAR in fulfilling its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding national security, comprehensively and accurately implement national security law in Hong Kong, the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance and other local laws in Hong Kong, and jointly write a new chapter in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong.

