Safeguarding national security bill passed in HKSAR LegCo

Xinhua) 09:35, March 20, 2024

The Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passes the safeguarding national security bill with all 89 votes in favor during the third reading in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passed the safeguarding national security bill on Tuesday.

The Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passes the safeguarding national security bill in a unanimous vote during the third reading in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. The ordinance fully implements constitutional responsibilities stipulated under Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law, and is considered crucial for fixing loopholes and weak links in the HKSAR's system on protecting national security. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

