HKSAR LegCo convenes meeting to resume 2nd reading debate on Safeguarding National Security Bill
(Xinhua) 14:35, March 19, 2024
Members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s Legislative Council (LegCo) pose for a photo before a meeting to resume the second reading debate on the Safeguarding National Security Bill, in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s Legislative Council (LegCo) convenes a meeting to resume the second reading debate on the Safeguarding National Security Bill, in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
