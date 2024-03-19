HKSAR LegCo convenes meeting to resume 2nd reading debate on Safeguarding National Security Bill

Xinhua) 14:35, March 19, 2024

Members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s Legislative Council (LegCo) pose for a photo before a meeting to resume the second reading debate on the Safeguarding National Security Bill, in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s Legislative Council (LegCo) convenes a meeting to resume the second reading debate on the Safeguarding National Security Bill, in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

