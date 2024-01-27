HKSAR gov't to set up coordination group to attract more int'l events
HONG KONG, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Friday that it will set up an inter-departmental coordination group to attract more world-class mega events to be staged here.
Michael Wong, deputy financial secretary of the HKSAR government, met with the media together with officials from other departments, saying the inter-departmental coordination group will be chaired by him, and its members include representatives from relevant bureaus, departments and statutory bodies.
Kevin Yeung, secretary for culture, sports and tourism of the HKSAR government, said at the press conference that looking ahead in 2024, there will be over 80 mega events just in the first half of the year, including "International Chinese New Year Night Parade."
The HKSAR government established the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund in 2023. To date, 15 applications have been approved, six of which have completed or are currently underway.
A spokesperson for the HKSAR government said Hong Kong has been presenting its charm as Asia's Events Capital to the world.
The spokesperson said international major events bear strategic significance for Hong Kong, which not only boost the local economy, but also attract elites of industries from around the world to personally experience Hong Kong's actual situation and vibrancy.
