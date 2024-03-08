Safeguarding National Security Bill introduced into HKSAR LegCo for 1st, 2nd reading

Xinhua) 14:37, March 08, 2024

HONG KONG, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Legislative Council (LegCo) on Friday convened a meeting for the first and second reading of the Safeguarding National Security Bill.

Earlier on Friday, the Safeguarding National Security Bill was gazetted.

The HKSAR government conducted a public consultation on the legislation of Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28 this year, during which 98.6 percent of the views received showed support and gave positive comments, indicating that the legislation has strong popular support.

