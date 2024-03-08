Home>>
Safeguarding National Security Bill introduced into HKSAR LegCo for 1st, 2nd reading
(Xinhua) 14:37, March 08, 2024
HONG KONG, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Legislative Council (LegCo) on Friday convened a meeting for the first and second reading of the Safeguarding National Security Bill.
Earlier on Friday, the Safeguarding National Security Bill was gazetted.
The HKSAR government conducted a public consultation on the legislation of Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28 this year, during which 98.6 percent of the views received showed support and gave positive comments, indicating that the legislation has strong popular support.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR gov't holds explanatory sessions on legislation of Article 23 of HKSAR Basic Law
- Mainland-HK civil, commercial arrangement comes into operation
- HKSAR gov't to set up coordination group to attract more int'l events
- Legislation of Article 23 of HKSAR Basic Law urgent, cannot be delayed: chief executive
- HKSAR new-term district councils showing new atmosphere: chief executive
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.