Central gov't lauds passage of safeguarding national security bill in HKSAR

March 20, 2024

The Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passes the safeguarding national security bill in a unanimous vote during the third reading in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council published an article on Tuesday to extend congratulations on the unanimous passage of the safeguarding national security bill by the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The article noted that the bill's passage marked the completion of the legislation of Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law.

"To this, we express our full support and extend our warm congratulations," said the article, which hailed the move as a milestone in developing the cause of "one country, two systems."

To safeguard national security is to safeguard "one country, two systems," the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, and democracy and freedom in the region, according to the article, adding that it also means safeguarding the human rights and well-being of all the residents in the HKSAR.

The formulation and promulgation of the bill will further consolidate the foundations of national security for the HKSAR's development and accelerate its advance toward becoming more prosperous, it said.

By actively fulfilling its constitutional obligation to safeguard national security, the HKSAR has shown a new look of both loving the country and loving the region, the article noted.

In Hong Kong, there is a growing recognition that national security is indispensable for "one country, two systems" and the prosperity and stability of the region.

During the Article 23 legislation, every sector of the HKSAR has demonstrated strong consensus, with widespread support for the legislation.

The HKSAR government courageously assumed its responsibilities, the legislative body carried out its duties with thoroughness and professionalism, and diverse sectors of society provided unwavering support and enthusiastic involvement, the article said.

The passage of the bill provided a more solid institutional guarantee for the long-term prosperity and stability of the HKSAR as well as the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems," it said.

The bill balances the safeguarding of national security and the guaranteeing of rights, freedom and economic development, it said.

The bill fully respects and guarantees human rights. It only targets a very small number of people who endanger national security, while protecting the human rights and freedom of the vast majority of people, the article noted.

It ensures better coordination in pursuing development and upholding security by strictly limiting its scope of application to acts and activities that endanger national security, it said.

Normal business transactions and international contact, as well as general business disputes and criminal cases, will not be targeted, it added.

With the high level of security guarantee, Hong Kong will achieve high-quality development and high-standard opening-up, the article said.

Thanks to the Hong Kong national security law and the safeguarding national security bill, the certainty in the rule of law and social stability are enhanced, allowing Hong Kong to better focus on development and consolidate its unique status and advantages. The region's world-class rule of law and business environment will continue to improve.

The motherland will forever stand firm behind Hong Kong. The central government will continue to fully support Hong Kong in actively responding to changes in the external environment and concentrating its efforts on economic development and improving people's livelihoods, the article noted.

The process of completing national security legislation in the HKSAR once again proves that the progress of the "one country, two systems" cause is unstoppable. Hong Kong will achieve even better development and greater glory, it said.

