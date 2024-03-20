Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR praises passage of safeguarding national security bill as milestone

Xinhua) 10:32, March 20, 2024

HONG KONG, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday said that the passage of the safeguarding national security bill by a unanimous vote of the HKSAR Legislative Council is another milestone since Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

The passage of the bill marked the effective implementation by the HKSAR of the constitutional responsibility stipulated under Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law, consolidating the foundation for Hong Kong's long-term peace, prosperity and stability, and will ensure Hong Kong's high-quality development with a high level of security, the office said in a statement, adding that Hong Kong is set to thrive with a brighter future.

The Safeguarding National Security Ordinance is a long-awaited law that is in line with the will of the people, ensures security and fosters development, the office said, citing data that 98.6 percent of the views received during a previous public consultation showed support for the legislation and gave positive comments.

The statement said that the smooth passage of the bill demonstrated a new atmosphere under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and illustrated positive interaction between executive and legislative bodies and their joint efforts to fulfill constitutional responsibilities.

It also said that the ordinance is a law that takes into account both safeguarding national security and protecting human rights and freedoms. It can fill the loopholes in existing national security laws and improve relevant legal systems and enforcement mechanisms.

The statement emphasized that the smooth passage of the bill allows Hong Kong to focus on economic development and improving people's livelihood. With high-level security guarantees, Hong Kong will surely be able to seize the opportunities in the process of Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)