Commissioner's Office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR voices congratulations on new ordinance on safeguarding national security

Xinhua) 10:31, March 20, 2024

HONG KONG, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday expressed congratulations on the passage of the safeguarding national security bill, commending its "milestone significance" in the practice of "one country, two systems."

The legislation represents the HKSAR's effort to fulfill its constitutional duty stipulated by Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law. It reflects the common aspirations of the people, and will provide a solid foundation for the HKSAR to protect national security and to thrive, said a statement released by the office.

The bill, now an ordinance after the HKSAR Legislative Council passed it unanimously, ensures the well-being, rights and interests of Hong Kong residents, while offering protection for foreign institutions, organizations and personnel in Hong Kong to engage in legitimate exchanges and business activities, said the statement.

The office said the ordinance will help create a business environment that is safe, convenient and efficient, strengthen the confidence of local and overseas investors and foster high-quality development.

Calculated slanders on Article 23 legislation and underhanded attempts to sabotage "one country, two systems" will not stand in the way of Hong Kong's path to prosperity, the statement said.

The central government of China fully, faithfully and unswervingly implements "one country, two systems" and vigorously supports Hong Kong in achieving better and faster development as well as closer cooperation with the world, said the office.

