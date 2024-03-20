China's top legislature applauds passage of safeguarding national security bill in HKSAR

Xinhua) 10:30, March 20, 2024

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Tuesday applauded the passage of the safeguarding national security bill by the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The passage of the bill stands as a significant move and substantial progress made by the HKSAR in fulfilling its constitutional duty and legal obligation to safeguard national security, said a leading official of the commission.

The move further improves the HKSAR's legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security, and provides a strong legal guarantee for preventing, restraining and punishing activities that undermine national security, the official said.

It contributes to the full, accurate and unswerving implementation of "one country, two systems," the law-based protection of people's legal rights and freedom, and the long-term prosperity and stability of the HKSAR, the official said.

The official said the commission had noted the broad social foundation of the bill, as it was unanimously adopted.

"We believe that the administrative, legislative, and judicial organs of the HKSAR will follow the principle of the rule of law and conscientiously carry out the implementation work," the official said.

According to the Basic Law of the HKSAR, laws enacted by the legislature of the HKSAR must be reported to the NPC Standing Committee for the record. After the new bill is received by the NPC Standing Committee, it will be reviewed by relevant agencies following due procedure, the official said, adding that the NPC Standing Committee will be briefed on the progress.

