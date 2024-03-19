China's road logistics price index dips in February

Xinhua) 15:37, March 19, 2024

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged down 0.82 percent year on year in February as production slowed down during the Chinese New Year holiday.

The index came in at 102.6 last month, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

Specifically, the figure for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, dipped 0.64 percent from the same period last year to 102.7.

The activities of the road transport market declined due to slower production growth of enterprises in the Chinese New Year holiday, according to the survey.

Given the sound expectations of enterprises, market demand is expected to increase, and the index is likely to rise amid fluctuations in the next stage, the survey said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)