China's agricultural, industrial logistics report steady expansion in 2023

Xinhua) 08:49, February 29, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's agricultural and industrial logistics logged steady growth in 2023, industry data shows.

The total value of agricultural product logistics came in at 5.3 trillion yuan (about 745.69 billion U.S. dollars) last year, up 4.1 percent year on year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The figure for industrial products climbed to 312.6 trillion yuan, up 4.6 percent year on year, with that growth being 1 percentage point higher than that of 2022.

China's industrial product logistics showed a continuous upward trend in each quarter of 2023, particularly in the fourth quarter, seeing expansion of more than 6 percent in both November and December, the data also shows.

