China's road logistics price index up

Xinhua) 10:01, February 05, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged up 0.03 percent week on week from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 as demand in the market remained generally stable amid slower supply expansion, industry data shows.

The country's road logistics index came in at 1,038.95 points last week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-indices of all types of vehicles logged mild increase week on week. Specifically, the figure for the full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, stood at 1,040.28 points in the period, up 0.03 percent on a weekly basis.

The survey attributed the mild growth of the road logistics price last week to slower supply expansion in the sector amid general stable demand. The price index may see slight increase amid fluctuations before the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Feb. 10.

