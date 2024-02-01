China's logistics industry reports steady growth in 2023

A worker arranges yam products at an express delivery company in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 11, 2023. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics industry reported steady expansion last year, with the average prosperity index increasing 3.2 percentage points from 2022 to 51.8 percent, according to data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing on Wednesday.

Express courier firms nationwide handled 132 billion parcels in 2023, ranking first globally for a 10th year, said He Liming, head of the federation.

He said that the country's railways handled a historic high of 3.91 billion tonnes of goods last year. The aviation sector handled 7.35 million tonnes of cargo and mail, which was basically in line with the 2019 level.

The combined business revenues of China's top 50 logistics firms exceeded 2.3 trillion yuan (about 323.77 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, He said, adding that five firms saw their revenues hit 100 billion yuan.

The country's smart logistics companies grew steadily last year, and the number of online freight transportation platform companies is expected to have exceeded 3,000, He said.

