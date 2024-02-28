China's import logistics log robust growth in 2023

Xinhua) 09:35, February 28, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's import logistics registered steady expansion in 2023, data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing showed.

The country's total value of import logistics stood at 18 trillion yuan (about 2.53 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, up 13 percent year on year, with the growth in each quarter topping 10 percent, according to the organization.

Specifically, the flow of imported bulk commodity further expanded. China's imports of energy products, such as crude oil, natural gas and coal, hit 1.16 billion tonnes, soaring 27.2 percent year on year.

The country also imported 1.46 billion tonnes of iron, aluminum and other metal ore in 2023, up 7.6 percent from the previous year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)