China's road logistics price index dips

Xinhua) 16:00, February 26, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged down 0.04 percent week on week from Feb. 19 to 23, industry data showed.

The price index came in at 1,025.51 points during the period, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-indices for all types of vehicles slightly fell week on week. The figure for full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, dipped 0.02 percent week on week to 1,026.91 points.

The survey attributed the price decrease to slow demand growth amid sufficient supply in the sector. It also predicted that the price index may fall amid fluctuations in the next stage due to factors such as climate impact in some areas and start of work and production.

