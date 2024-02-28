China's logistics sector remains stable in January 2024

Xinhua) 08:39, February 28, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector remained stable in January amid unfavorable weather conditions in parts of the country, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 52.7 percent last month, edging down 0.8 percentage points from December 2023, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The index slightly fell but was generally stable despite the influence of seasonal factors and adverse weather in some areas, said He Hui, chief economist of the federation.

He noted that the sub-indices measuring business volume, new orders, capital turnover, fixed-asset investment, employment and business expectations all stayed in the expansion zone.

