In pics: French Open Badminton tournament

Xinhua) 10:40, March 08, 2024

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles round 2 match between Chen Yufei of China and Line Christophersen of Denmark at the French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Chen Yufei (top) competes during the women's singles round 2 match between Chen Yufei of China and Line Christophersen of Denmark at the French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles round 2 match between Chen Yufei of China and Line Christophersen of Denmark at the French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Chen Yufei competes during the women's singles round 2 match between Chen Yufei of China and Line Christophersen of Denmark at the French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Yamaguchi Akane competes during the women's singles round 2 match between Yamaguchi Akane of Japan and Yvonne Li of Germany at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Yamaguchi Akane competes during the women's singles round 2 match between Yamaguchi Akane of Japan and Yvonne Li of Germany at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Yamaguchi Akane reacts during the women's singles round 2 match between Yamaguchi Akane of Japan and Yvonne Li of Germany at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

He Bingjiao competes during the women's singles round 2 match between He Bingjiao of China and Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

He Bingjiao competes during the women's singles round 2 match between He Bingjiao of China and Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

He Bingjiao competes during the women's singles round 2 match between He Bingjiao of China and Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Chen Qingchen (2nd L)/Jia Yifan (1st L) compete during the women's doubles round 2 match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Miyaura Rena/Sakuramoto Ayako of Japan at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan compete during the women's doubles round 2 match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Miyaura Rena/Sakuramoto Ayako of Japan at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Miyaura Rena (R)/Sakuramoto Ayako compete during the women's doubles round 2 match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Miyaura Rena/Sakuramoto Ayako of Japan at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Chen Qingchen (2nd L)/Jia Yifan (1st L) react with Miyaura Rena after the women's doubles round 2 match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Miyaura Rena/Sakuramoto Ayako of Japan at French Open Badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

