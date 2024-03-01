In pics: Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 11:30, March 01, 2024

Zhao Junpeng of China returns the shuttlecock to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei during the men's singles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei returns the shuttlecock to Zhao Junpeng of China during the men's singles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Zhao Junpeng (R) of China shakes hands with Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei after the men's singles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei returns the shuttlecock to Zhao Junpeng of China during the men's singles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Li Yijing (L)/Luo Xumin of China compete against Francesca Corbett/Allison Lee of the United States during the women's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Li Yijing (L)/Luo Xumin of China compete against Francesca Corbett/Allison Lee of the United States during the women's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Li Yijing (L)/Luo Xumin of China compete against Francesca Corbett/Allison Lee of the United States during the women's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Li Yijing (R)/Luo Xumin of China compete against Francesca Corbett/Allison Lee of the United States during the women's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Francesca Corbett/Allison Lee (L) of the United States compete against Li Yijing/Luo Xumin of China during the women's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Li Yijing (top L)/Luo Xumin (top R) of China compete against Francesca Corbett/Allison Lee of the United States during the women's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu (L) of China compete against Job Castillo/Luis Armando Montoya Navarro of Mexico during the men's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

He Jiting (top L)/Ren Xiangyu (top R) of China compete against Job Castillo/Luis Armando Montoya Navarro of Mexico during the men's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu (R) of China compete against Job Castillo/Luis Armando Montoya Navarro of Mexico during the men's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

He Jiting (L)/Ren Xiangyu of China compete against Job Castillo/Luis Armando Montoya Navarro of Mexico during the men's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

He Jiting (L)/Ren Xiangyu of China compete against Job Castillo/Luis Armando Montoya Navarro of Mexico during the men's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

He Jiting (below, 2nd R)/Ren Xiangyu (below, 1st R) of China compete against Job Castillo/Luis Armando Montoya Navarro of Mexico during the men's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Job Castillo (R)/Luis Armando Montoya Navarro of Mexico compete against He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu of China during the men's doubles second round match at Yonex German Open 2024 badminton tournament in Muelheim, Germany, Feb 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

