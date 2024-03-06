In pics: French Open badminton tournament

Xinhua) 09:55, March 06, 2024

Zheng Siwei (front)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles first round match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Ty Alexander Linderman/Josephine Wu of Canada at the French Open badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles first round match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Ty Alexander Linderman/Josephine Wu of Canada at the French Open badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong react during the mixed doubles first round match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Ty Alexander Linderman/Josephine Wu of Canada at the French Open badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Weng Hongyang reacts during the men's singles first round match between Weng Hongyang of China and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia at the French Open badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei (3rd R)/Huang Yaqiong (2nd R) compete during the mixed doubles first round match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Ty Alexander Linderman/Josephine Wu of Canada at the French Open badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles first round match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Ty Alexander Linderman/Josephine Wu of Canada at the French Open badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Weng Hongyang (R) reacts with Anthony Sinisuka Ginting after the men's singles first round match between Weng Hongyang of China and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia at the French Open badminton tournament in Paris, France, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)