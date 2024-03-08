Home>>
China tightens crackdown on duty-related crimes
(Xinhua) 10:08, March 08, 2024
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China resolutely cracked down on corruption in 2023, with courts concluding 24,000 cases of bribery and other duty-related crimes, an increase of 19.9 percent year on year, a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Friday.
Meanwhile, 371 cases of fugitives returning to China to face justice were concluded, according to the report delivered by SPC President Zhang Jun to the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.
