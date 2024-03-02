243,000 prosecuted in China for crimes against minors in 4 years

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- From 2020 to 2023, procuratorates across China prosecuted 243,000 people for crimes against minors, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

Last year, nearly 20,000 minors who suffered from crimes against them or faced difficulties due to criminal cases received judicial assistance from procuratorates, with a total disbursement of 190 million yuan (about 26.74 million U.S. dollars), said Gong Ming, deputy procurator-general of the SPP, at a press conference.

In 2023, procuratorates also handled 31,000 civil, administrative and public interest litigation cases after uncovering relevant leads during the process of handling criminal cases involving minors, Gong said.

The SPP unified the handling of criminal, civil, administrative and public interest litigation cases involving minors in 2021 to strengthen the comprehensive judicial protection of minors.

The SPP is also considering a guideline on classifying interventions and corrections of minors' criminal and wrongful acts, Gong said, noting that the top procuratorate plans to unveil the document this year along with other relevant authorities.

