Chinese procuratorates see rise in securities-related indictments in Jan-Nov 2023

Xinhua) 09:49, February 05, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorates indicted 319 individuals on charges of securities-related crimes in 117 cases between January and November 2023, up 12.7 percent and 42.7 percent year on year, respectively, a senior prosecutor said Sunday.

Zhang Xiaojin, an official with the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), said the protection of investors is the top priority when handling cases related to securities. Procuratorial agencies have taken multiple measures to recover as much illicit money as possible and minimize victims' losses, he said.

The SPP supervised the handling of eight cases involving serious crimes related to private funds, and it jointly supervised the handling of 12 cases involving serious financial fraud with the Ministry of Public Security in the first 11 months of 2023, Zhang said.

