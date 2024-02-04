16,000 indicted on duty-related criminal charges from Jan-Nov 2023

February 04, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- In the first 11 months of 2023, Chinese procuratorates indicted 16,000 suspects on charges of duty-related crimes, according to a senior prosecutor on Friday.

The indicted suspects included 24 former officials registered with and supervised by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Shi Weizhong, a senior official with the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

In 2023, the efforts of Chinese procuratorial agencies in combating corruption featured strict investigation and punishment of both those accused of taking bribes and those accused of offering bribes, Shi said.

Procuratorates are also deepening their anti-corruption work in key fields such as the medical, financial and food and grain sectors.

Moreover, intensified efforts have been made to investigate and punish corruption-related money laundering violations, Shi said.

