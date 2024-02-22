6 arrested for illegal purchase, transportation of endangered animals

Xinhua) 15:53, February 22, 2024

HANGZHOU, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Six people were recently apprehended for the illegal purchase and transportation of endangered sea turtles, the maritime police in east China's Zhejiang Province said on Thursday.

A total of 26 sea turtles were confiscated, out of which five were alive. All of these turtles are classified as first-class protected animals in China.

According to the Zhejiang coast guard bureau, while patrolling in the southern waters off Xiangshan on the evening of Feb. 18, maritime police spotted a suspicious fishing boat, which deliberately evaded inspection despite. The Officers immediately intercepted and boarded the fishing boat for inspection and found the 26 sea turtles on board.

The five live sea turtles have been transferred to a wildlife rescue center and the case is under further investigation.

