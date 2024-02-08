Red Notice fugitive repatriated to China from Singapore

Xinhua) 09:47, February 08, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- A fugitive surnamed Zhou was repatriated to China from Singapore on Wednesday after eight years at large overseas, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

Zhou was suspected of conducting fraudulent fund-raising by fabricating projects and tricking the public into investing, from late 2008 to 2015, with large sums of money involved, the ministry said.

A case for investigation into Zhou's acts was filed by police in southeast China's Fujian Province in July 2015. He was listed as an Interpol Red Notice fugitive in October 2015.

Zhou was arrested by law-enforcement departments of Singapore earlier this month.

