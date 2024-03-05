China's 3 deep-sea manned submersibles conduct over 1,100 dives

Xinhua) 10:21, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's three deep-sea manned submersibles have made more than 1,100 dives, according to a researcher with the China Ship Scientific Research Center on Monday.

The trio, namely Jiaolong, Shenhai Yongshi and Fendouzhe, have completed more than half of the world's manned deep dive missions in the past three years, said Ye Cong, also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)