Submarine bears off port for maritime training drills

China Military Online) 13:30, April 16, 2022

Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine to bear off a port for the maritime combat training drills on March 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)

