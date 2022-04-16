Submarine bears off port for maritime training drills
Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine to bear off a port for the maritime combat training drills on March 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)
A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command bears off a port for the maritime combat training drills on March 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)
