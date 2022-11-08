Boats tow submarine off port

China Military Online) 16:01, November 08, 2022

Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine off a dock during a maritime drill on torpedo attack and defense, submarine control, etc. on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)

