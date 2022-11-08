Boats tow submarine off port
Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine off a dock during a maritime drill on torpedo attack and defense, submarine control, etc. on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)
Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine off a dock during a maritime drill on torpedo attack and defense, submarine control, etc. on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)
Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine off a dock during a maritime drill on torpedo attack and defense, submarine control, etc. on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)
Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine off a dock during a maritime drill on torpedo attack and defense, submarine control, etc. on October 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Submarine flotilla conducts maritime combat training
- U.S., Britain, Australia urged to reverse decision on nuclear submarine cooperation
- Photo of what seems to be China's new submarine revealed in official report
- Submarine bears off port for maritime training drills
- US submarine incidence example of the superpower’s reckless military presence
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.