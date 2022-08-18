Home>>
Submarine flotilla conducts maritime combat training
(China Military Online) 11:01, August 18, 2022
A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command sails in a sea area during a maritime training exercise, after bearing off a port with the help of a towboat, on July 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)
A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command sails in a sea area during a maritime training exercise on July 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
