Submarine flotilla conducts maritime combat training

China Military Online) 11:01, August 18, 2022

A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command sails in a sea area during a maritime training exercise, after bearing off a port with the help of a towboat, on July 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)

A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command sails in a sea area during a maritime training exercise on July 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)

