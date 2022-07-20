Photo of what seems to be China's new submarine revealed in official report

A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command bears off a port and heads out for maritime training on May 6, 2022. Photo:China Military

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy recently revealed in an official report what seems to be a new type of conventionally powered submarine that foreign media speculated could offer enhanced stealth capabilities thanks to its new sail design.

Posted by the official WeChat account of the PLA Navy on Monday, the report introduced new upgrades in sailors' canteen services. One of the photos attached to the report particularly attracted military observers - in the background of the photo was a large screen showing a docked submarine, with sailors lining up on the submarine's back in what seems to be a ceremony of some sort.

This is the first time the PLA Navy has revealed this type of conventionally powered submarine in commission, Shanghai-based news website eastday.com reported on Monday.

Believed to be a new entry to the Type 039 family, possibly called the Type 039C, the new submarine is different from the Type 039A and Type 039B in appearance in terms of its unique, angled sail, eastday.com reported.

In 2021, foreign media including navalnews.com and thedrive.com reported on a new submarine when it underwent tests after launch. These reports speculated that the angled sail design could reduce the radar cross-section and make the submarine stealthier above water, provide hydrodynamic advantages and house new systems.

With the new submarine, China became the second country in the world to develop a submarine with an angled sail design after Sweden's A26-class submarine. Foreign reports drew comparisons between the Chinese and Swedish submarines with some analysts claiming China copied the Swedish design.

But the first A26 just had its keel laying ceremony a few weeks ago, meaning it still has a long way to go before commissioning, while the Chinese submarine has seemingly already entered service, the eastday.com report said.

Although the two submarines both use angled sail designs, the details are very different. China's shipbuilding industry has made fast strides and is fully capable of making independent, innovative designs, an expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Tuesday.

