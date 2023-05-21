Submarine steams in the sea

China Military Online) 13:16, May 21, 2023

Two towboats attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command are about to tow a submarine to bear off a port during a training exercise on May 6, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)

A submarine attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams in the sea during a training exercise on May 6, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)

