Home>>
Submarine steams in the sea
(China Military Online) 13:16, May 21, 2023
Two towboats attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command are about to tow a submarine to bear off a port during a training exercise on May 6, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)
A submarine attached to a naval submarine flotilla under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams in the sea during a training exercise on May 6, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.