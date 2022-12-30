Russia commissions one, launches another strategic submarine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to hoist the navy flag on ships entering the navy and launch Emperor Alexander III nuclear submarine via video link on Dec. 29, 2022. (Kremlin press release)

MOSCOW, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Russia's latest nuclear-powered strategic submarines Generalissimo Suvorov and Emperor Alexander III were commissioned and launched, respectively, on Thursday.

Generalissimo Suvorov and Emperor Alexander III are the sixth and seventh vessels of the Borei-A-class submarines, which are capable of carrying Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The small missile ship Grad and the sea minesweeper Anatoly Shlemov also entered the Russian navy on Thursday.

"The new submarines and surface ships have modern navigation, communications and hydroacoustics systems, high-precision weapons and robotic systems," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a launching ceremony via video link.

"We will increase the pace and volume of construction of ships of various types, equip them with the most modern weapons ... do everything necessary to reliably ensure the security of Russia, protect our national interests in the oceans," he said.

