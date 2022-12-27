U.S. not to succeed in suppressing multipolar world order: Russian FM

Xinhua) 11:05, December 27, 2022

MOSCOW, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Washington's attempts to preserve its complete ideological hegemony, stop the course of history, and suppress the formation of multipolar world order will fail.

"Everything that we are currently seeing in Europe... everything that we are seeing on other continents, where U.S. messengers are demanding every state to adopt an anti-Russian position, join sanctions, and stop communication with Russian representatives, all this is a reflection of that very attempt to establish the end of history," Lavrov was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

However, the course of history cannot be stopped, and Washington's attempt to suppress the formation of a multipolar world and establish irrevocable dominance will most certainly fail, he said during an interview with the heads of Russian media outlets.

Lavrov noted that in the near future, the West will have less leverage and reduced opportunity when it comes to "steering the global economy," and will be forced to negotiate with other countries.

The minister said that Moscow will certainly not "chase after the West," but focus on developing cooperation with countries that have remained trustworthy instead of deceitful.

