New textbook on community for Chinese nation published

Xinhua) 15:32, February 29, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has published a new textbook on the subject of the community of the Chinese nation in a bid to forge a strong sense in this regard.

The publication encapsulates the latest theoretical achievements of adapting Marxist ethnicity theories to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, according to an official statement.

The publication serves as a major outcome in establishing the frameworks concerning the historical and theoretical studies on the community of the Chinese nation, the statement noted.

It is of great significance to building a modern Chinese civilization and guiding young students to cultivate and consolidate a correct understanding of the Chinese nation's history, it added.

The textbook, compiled by the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, was released by China's Higher Education Press and the Ethnic Publishing House. It spans over 16 chapters and contains over 400,000 words, and is now available nationwide.

