Foreign journalists visit exhibition on Chinese civilization
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A group of 33 journalists from 25 foreign media outlets visited an exhibition on Chinese civilization at the Chinese Archaeological Museum on Tuesday.
Journalists from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, and India toured the museum, which was established by the Chinese Academy of History and houses over 6,000 exhibits.
Organized by China's State Council Information Office, the group was also invited to a lecture on Chinese civilization and archeological discoveries given by Chinese archaeologist Wang Wei, also director of the Academic Division of History under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
"It is important to strengthen mutual learning and dialogue between civilizations, and archaeology plays a unique role in this regard," said Wang.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's National Publication Foundation supports over 7,500 projects
- The Liangzhu site and its significance to Chinese civilization
- China's people-oriented modernization offers alternative to that of West: scholar
- World Conference on China Studies spurs trans-cultural exchanges
- Experts, scholars gather in Beijing to foster dialogue among civilizations
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.