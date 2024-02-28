Foreign journalists visit exhibition on Chinese civilization

Xinhua) February 28, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A group of 33 journalists from 25 foreign media outlets visited an exhibition on Chinese civilization at the Chinese Archaeological Museum on Tuesday.

Journalists from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, and India toured the museum, which was established by the Chinese Academy of History and houses over 6,000 exhibits.

Organized by China's State Council Information Office, the group was also invited to a lecture on Chinese civilization and archeological discoveries given by Chinese archaeologist Wang Wei, also director of the Academic Division of History under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

"It is important to strengthen mutual learning and dialogue between civilizations, and archaeology plays a unique role in this regard," said Wang.

