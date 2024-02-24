Russia's appeal against suspension by International Olympic Committee dismissed

February 24, 2024

LAUSANNE, Feb 23, (Xinhua) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced on Friday its ruling on the appeal arbitration case involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The CAS panel in charge of this matter dismissed the appeal and confirmed the challenged decision, finding that the IOC executive board did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality," CAS said in its ruling.

The ROC sought to set aside the decision rendered by the IOC Executive Board on October 12, 2023, which suspended the ROC from the IOC with immediate effect until further notice.

"The CAS panel's decision is final and binding except for the parties' right to file an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days on limited grounds," the document read.

