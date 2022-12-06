Paris 2024 makes reports of process to IOC

December 06, 2022

LAUSANNE, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Paris 2024 reported their recent process of preparation of the Olympic Games to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB), which held a meeting here on Monday.

Paris 2024 presented the ticketing program, the launch of the "Phryges" mascots, the venue of the opening ceremony of Paralympic Games, as well as the budget balance to the EB at the headquarter of IOC.

Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director of IOC, said, "We heard their plan of the Paralympic opening, which will be in Place de la Concordehe, probably one of the most beautiful avenues in the world."

Dubi said the EB discussed the changing of the venues of the basketball competition of the Paris 2024. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) conditionally approved to move the group phase to Lille after a Central Board meeting on Friday.

"It's really really a good news. The experts have done an excellent work in order to let FIBA be able to make the decision," Dubi said.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place between July 26 and August 11, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 28 until September 8.

The dates for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026 were confirmed by the board on the meeting as the the first Olympic event to be held on the African continent is slated from October 31 to November 13, 2026.

The Dakar 2026 was postponed from 2022 to 2026 on July 17, 2020, as a consequence of the postponement of Tokyo 2020 and other international major sports events.

