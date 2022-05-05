Home>>
Post-90s director of Olympic opening ceremony thaws snow and ice with devotion
(People's Daily App) 17:23, May 05, 2022
Post-90s girl Tian Qing, a director at the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony and a dance teacher with the Peking University Elementary School, presented the "Snowflake" performance to a global audience at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on the night of Feb 4, 2022.
As a dancing enthusiast, Tian, together with 660 children, blended their performance with Chinese elegance and voiced peace and love to the world -- a leading example for Chinese youth.
"Chinese youth's cultural confidence means straightly expressing your beliefs," Tian said.
