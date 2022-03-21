Team China identified as bronze winner of Olympic relay race

14:56, March 21, 2022

Team China's Wu Zhiqiang, 3rd left, and Su Bingtian, 3rd right, compete at men's 4x100m relay final at Tokyo Olympics, Aug 6, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Team China was identified as the third place finisher of the men's 4x100m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, according to the official website of IAAF on Monday.

The website of the governing body of the world's athletics added Olympic bronze winner in the honors summaries of China's Su Bingtian, Xie Zhenye, Wu Zhiqiang and Tang Xingqiang, who finished fourth at the final race with 37.79 seconds in Tokyo in August 2021. Italy, Great Britain and Canada were the top three.

Britain's team was stripped of its silver medal after its first leg runner Chijindu Ujah was confirmed to have violated anti-doping regulations.

Ujah tested positive for prohibited substances enobosarm (ostarine) and S-23, Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMS) in an in-competition test after the final race. The substances are all prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ultimately found Ujah in violation of IOC Anti-Doping Rules after his B-sample analysis conducted in September 2021 confirmed the results of A-sample and ruled on Feb 18 that his results in the men's 4x100m relay final as well as his individual results in the 100m sprint at the Tokyo Olympics be disqualified.

This will be the first Olympic medal in the history for the Chinese relay team. The men's team won the silver at the 2015 Beijing Athletics World Championships.

Team China waves to the audience after men's 4x100m relay final at the Tokyo Olympics, Aug 6, 2021. From left: Su Bingtian, Xie Zhenye, Tang Xingqiang, Wu Zhiqiang. [Photo/Xinhua]

