The next station, snow dream

Xinhua) 09:54, January 09, 2022

Wu Yifan arranges the luggage on the train G8811 on Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Wu Yifan, 26, is a conductor of the Xuezhimeng (snow dream) crew team on a tailor-made bullet train along the high-speed railway linking Beijing and Zhangjiakou, the co-host city of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway went into operation on Dec. 30, 2019, to facilitate inter-city traffic and the commute between Olympic venues. It will provide commuter services for the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games from Jan. 21 to March 16.

Wu Yifan joined the "Snow Dream" crew on March 1, 2020 when the crew was officially established. In addition to daily crew services, she also provides foreign language interpretation service. In the days working along the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway, Wu Yifan has provided more than 30 group explanation services, including 7 in English. "I will work with 135 staff members with excellent services for the Winter Olympics."

Wu Yifan prepares to set out for work at her dormitory on Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Wu Yifan puts on make-up at her dormitory on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo by Fang Xin/Xinhua)

Wu Yifan (2nd L) speaks in an interview on the train G8811 on Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zhen)

Wu Yifan (L) waits for passengers to board the train G8811 at Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zhen)

Wu Yifan (R) poses for selfies with a passenger on train G8811 on Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Wu Yifan (R) talks to a foreign passenger on the train G8811 on Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Wu Yifan changes the count-down board of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games outside her dormitory on Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

