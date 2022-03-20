China's non-ferrous metal output slightly down in first 2 months

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's non-ferrous metal industry saw a slight decline in output in the first two months of 2022, official data showed.

The output of ten types of non-ferrous metals reached 10.51 million tonnes during the January-February period, down 0.5 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The ten leading non-ferrous metals are copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

The industry saw steady output expansion last year, with the output reaching 64.54 million tonnes, up 5.4 percent year on year.

