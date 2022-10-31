OCA conference on gender equity kicks off in Bahrain

October 31, 2022

Chinese Olympic Committee executive committee member Zhang Hong (R) is seen during a two-day gender equity seminar hosted by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

MANAMA, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- A two-day gender equity seminar hosted by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) opened in Bahrain on Sunday.

The seminar held in Manama aims to focus on the role of the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in enhancing gender equality ensuring women's participation and representation in all aspects and further introducing grassroots strategies.

"When we speak about gender equity in sport, we must speak about education and awareness, which are the two key components in achieving these goals at all levels from grassroots to elite sports," said the OCA's Gender Equity Committee chairperson Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa in her opening remarks.

She added that the OCA has integrated education and training into sports strategies, including women's sports and praised the vision of Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the first vice president of the Supreme Council of Youth and Sports Authority and president of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

"When we refer to gender equality, we understand that it includes the right to practice sports for both men and women, which means equal opportunities at all levels starting from grassroots which is the fundamental base of every strategy to ensure sustainability," said Sheikha Hayat.

The OCA is working hard to achieve gender equality in Asia, in line with the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s strategic roadmap, Olympic Agenda 2020+5, and its specific gender equality target to strive for gender balance in leadership with a minimum of 30 percent representation of either gender.

Chinese Olympic Committee executive committee member Zhang Hong (L) is seen during a two-day gender equity seminar hosted by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

The OCA's acting president Raja Randhir Singh gave a strong assurance that all NOCs will be supported by the OCA in the bid to promote and develop the women in sport movement in Asia.

In his opening address to delegates from 42 Asian NOCs gathering for the seminar, Singh said the OCA was determined to provide a solid platform for women to excel, not only on the field of play but also within sports organizations, administration and in the boardroom.

"I can assure you that no one, no NOC, will be left behind in our efforts to empower women and to create a level playing field," added Singh.

Similar views were echoed by IOC President Thomas Bach, who lauded the OCA for leading by example in a strong push to advance gender equality in Asia.

"With this seminar, OCA is doing exactly that, leading by example and sending a strong message of your commitment to advance gender equality in Asia," said Bach in his video message at the opening ceremony.

"Men and women all have a fair chance to achieve our dreams," said Zhang Hong, a Chinese Olympic Committee executive committee member and Sochi 2014 speed skating gold medalist during the seminar.

Zhang highlighted that in recent years, international sports organizations have also emphasized the diversity of sports infinitely, including gender equality and equality of sports, which has begun to be reflected in the Olympic Games.

She told Xinhua that whether male or female athletes, they all have responsibility for the next generation, letting them set dreams and challenge themselves through sports.

"I have been engaged in sports for 23 years. The Olympics and sports have brought me the greatest harvest in my life. In the future, I am willing to change my identity, and I will use my Olympic experience to gather more strength to inspire more young to achieve their dreams," said Zhang.

The seminar, which will conclude on Monday, features presentations and discussions by different international speakers and delegates.

