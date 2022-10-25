China's Li Lingwei elected member of ANOC Executive Council

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Li Lingwei will serve as Executive Council member of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) for the next four years.

Li was one of the five members elected by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to serve in the Executive Council from 2022 to 2026, alongside four other members from India, Kazakhstan, Thailand and the Philippines. Their nomination was approved by the 26th ANOC General Assembly last Thursday.

Li, vice president of the Chinese Olympic Committee, is also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

"My election as an Executive Council member upon OCA nomination shows the Chinese Olympic Committee's important role in Olympic Movement," said Li.

During the ceremony of ANOC Awards 2022, the Chinese delegation's freestyle skier Gu Ailing was named the best-performing female athlete of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Chinese Olympic Committee received the award for the outstanding NOC of Beijing 2022.

These also demonstrated that the Chinese Olympic Committee was an integral part of the Olympic Movement in Asia and beyond, Li noted.

The General Assembly also elected Robin Mitchell as ANOC president for 2022-2026 and H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani was elected as senior vice president.

The General Assembly, held from October 18 to 21 in Seoul, also approved the ANOC Sustainability Plan and Sustainability Pledge which commits the organization to achieve a number of key targets, including reducing its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2040. The initiative also supports NOCs to develop their own sustainability initiatives.

