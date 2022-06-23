Civilization Magazine launches "Run To Paris" campaign

June 23 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- To celebrate the 74th Olympic Day, the Capital Civilizational Development Foundation and Civilization Magazine on Thursday launched the "Run To Paris" campaign to promote the Olympic spirit and people-to-people exchanges between France and China.

Olympic champions Liu Hong (race walk), Han Cong (figure skating) and Wu Dajing (short track speed skating) and Zhang Guozheng (weightlifting) attended the launch ceremony, joined by representatives from local running clubs.

According to the organizers, every participant is required to run at least 6.23 kilometers as part of the relay to cover 8,200km, designed to represent the distance from Beijing, the first city to host both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, to Paris, the next Olympic host, and the birthplace of the modern Olympic Movement.

The campaign also encourages participants, especially the young generation, to promote the Olympic spirit and culture through social media.

The "Run To Paris" campaign, starting from Thursday, will last until July 26, when the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is expected to begin its two-year countdown.

