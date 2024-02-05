Home>>
Olympic Museum reopens to public in Beijing
Visitors take photos of the newly renovated Olympic Museum in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Beijing Olympic Museum reopened to the public on Sunday, on the second anniversary of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
A volunteer for Beijing Olympic Games poses for a photo at Beijing Olympic Museum in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
People visit the newly renovated Olympic Museum in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
People visit the newly renovated Olympic Museum in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
People visit the newly renovated Olympic Museum in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
