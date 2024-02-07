Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: paste paper-cuts and couplets
The festive holiday atmosphere in China has gotten stronger since the beginning of the twelfth month of the lunar year, as Chinese people gear up for the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year.
The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.
On the 28th Day of the 12th Lunar Month, Paste Paper-Cuts and Couplets
On the 28th day of the twelfth lunar month, Chinese people usually decorate their houses with festive ornaments, including paper-cuttings for windows, Spring Festival couplets, New Year pictures, pictures of door gods, and lanterns.
