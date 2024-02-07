Celebrations held across China to greet upcoming Spring Festival
People visit the Drum Tower in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
People visit the Hefang Street in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
People visit the Poyang ancient street in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)
Villagers have meals while watching a dragon dance performance in Peishi Town of Nanxi District in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Zhuang Geer/Xinhua)
People visit the Wenyu River Park decorated with lanterns in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
A dragon dance performance is staged in Luoshan Village of Hefeng Town in Lishui District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Xin Yi/Xinhua)
Lion dance performers interact with the crowd in Pengnan Town of Pengxi County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)
Tourists take selfies at the Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
People shop for Spring festival decorations at a fair in Shibing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Mo Guibin/Xinhua)
Tourists take selfies with a lantern in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Yuan Yongdong/Xinhua)
A dragon dance performance is staged in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Li Yan/Xinhua)
A vendor writes Spring Festival couplets for customers at a fair in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
People visit the Jimo ancient town in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)
