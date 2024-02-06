Irish tap dancers to perform in China during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 15:51, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Irish tap dance show "Spirit of the Dance" will be staged at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday.

The show will open on Feb. 11, the second day of the holiday, and run through Feb. 16.

As one of the most famous Irish theatrical shows in the world, "Spirit of the Dance" combines traditional Irish step dancing with various dance styles from around the world.

The show has been performed on worldwide tours for 25 years, captivating over 20 million spectators with the exhilarating footwork, rhythm and synchronicity of the dancers, as well as the creative stage setting and audio-visual effects.

Produced by David King, a multi-award-winning theater producer, the show was performed in China in 2004 as part of the Spring Festival gala broadcast live nationwide on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)